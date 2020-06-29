PLYMOUTH—Justin Grant beat 22 of the nation’s top sprint car drivers and mother nature to become the first two time USAC Sprint Car winner at Plymouth Speedway. The win Friday night was Grant’s third win out of his four last starts and has him sitting on top of the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship points.
C.J. Leary was the quick qualifier of the evening with a 13.069 second lap. Kevin Thomas Jr., Chris Windom, and newcomer to USAC sprint car competition Tanner Thorson were the heat winners. The semi was won by another rookie Anton Hernandez.
The full story in the Pilot News.