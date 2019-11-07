LAKEVILLE - It was a night of firsts at Dale E. Cox Gymnasium Thursday night.
After extensive offseason renovations, the indoor home of the Lancers was rededicated before the LaVille-Jimtown girls basketball game, it was the first game for new LV head coach Daniel Pleninger, and it turned out to be the first win of the new season for the Lady Lancers, who defeated the Jimmies, 35-31, in the season opener for both teams.
It was also the first varsity game for Lucy Sherk and the freshman led LV in scoring with 11 points, seven coming in the decisive fourth quarter.
The game was tied four times in the second quarter, the last time at 10-all, before the Jimmies went on a 7-0 run to open the third while holding the Lancers to just two points to take a seven-point lead into the final period, led by speedy guard Cassidy Gates’ 10 points.
Then the fourth quarter happened.
LV erupted for 23 points in the final eight minutes. Joining Sherk in the act were Allison Medors, who tallied seven of her nine points in the frame, Lauren Dove added a 3 and reserve Madelyn Fuchs provided a spark, with three points and pesky defense.
An early fourth quarter Jimtown 3 gave the visitors what looked like an insurmountable eight-point lead, but LV answered with a 9-0 run highlighted by two free throws from Sherk that gave the Lancers a 23-22 lead with 4:36 to play.
Medors’ three-point play off an offensive rebound pushed the lead to four at the 3:05 mark, and the lead reached as high as six, 33-27, after two more foul shots from Medors with 1:10 remaining in the game. Jimtown’s leading scorer, Jamie Lawson (15 pts.), had back-to-back steals and layups to pull the Jimmies within two, but after LV missed two charity tosses with :33 showing on the clock, Lawson missed a pair that would have tied the game six seconds later.
In the double bonus and 25 seconds left in the game, LV’s Allison Giles made her first free throw, but when she missed the second Sherk was there for the rebound, got fouled, and calmly made 1-of-2 freebies to provide the final margin.
LaVille hosts South Central on Saturday. The Class 2A Satellites were regional participants in 1A last year.
•LAVILLE 35, JIMTOWN 31
At Lakeville
LAVILLE: Natalie Gonzalez 0 0-2 0, Madelyn Fuchs 2 1-2 5, Rebekah Beehler 0 0-0 0, Allison Giles 2 1-2 5, Lauren Dove 1 0-0 3, Kassi Watts 0 0-0 0, Lucy Sherk 3 5-6 11, Allison Medors 3 3-5 9, Kenna Tribbey 1 0-0 2, Elena Lindke 0 0-3 0. TOTALS: 12 10-20 35.
JIMTOWN: Alivia Farkas 0 1-3 1, Jocelyn Sandoval 0 0-0 0, Cassidy Gates 4 2-4 10, Jaycee Folkers 1 0-0 2, Jamie Lawson 6 2-4 15, Jordyn Sandoval 0 0-0 0, Abigail Snider 0 0-0 0. TOTALS:.
Score by quarters
JT 2 12 19 31
LV 2 10 12 35
3-pointers: LaVille 1 (Dove), Jimtown 2 (Lawson, Falkers). Fouls (fouled out): LaVille 14 (none), Jimtown 22 (Farkas, Joc. Sandoval)
Records: LaVille 1-0, Jimtown 0-1
JV score: LaVille 45, Jimtown 20