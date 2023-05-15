MISHAWAKA - With the high school baseball sectionals a week away, the final day of the rugged Northern Indiana Conference schedule had the NIC North/South Division winner, Glenn, traveling to the East/West Division leader, Mishawaka Marian, Monday for a glimpse of what postseason play might look and feel like.
Glenn wraps up NIC play with win over first-place Marian
- By Ron Haramia Sports Writer
-
-
- Comments
Latest News
- Glenn wraps up NIC play with win over first-place Marian
- Bollenbacher arrested for Operating While Intoxicated with Prior, Reckless Driving
- Ramirez Rangel arrested for Domestic Battery and Strangulation
- Andrews arrested for Criminal Charges: Resisting Law Enforcement w/ a Vehicle; Resisting Law Enforcement; Battery on Law Enforcement; Possession of Marijuana
- Police Memorial Week 2023: Peace Officers Memorial Day May 15th
- Young, Braun, Yakym urge Pentagon to return KIC-135 Stratotanker Inspection Point back to Grissom
- Young, GOP senators oppose raising debt limit without spending cuts and budget reforms
- PHS takes two spots, finishes 2nd @ NLC
Most Popular
Articles
- Havens and Hiler arrested for multiple Neglect of a Dependent Charges
- Joint investigation leads to five arrested
- Andrews arrested for Criminal Charges: Resisting Law Enforcement w/ a Vehicle; Resisting Law Enforcement; Battery on Law Enforcement; Possession of Marijuana
- Buck Jr. booked for Possessions of Meth, Paraphernalia, and Public Intoxication
- Police Memorial Week 2023: Peace Officers Memorial Day May 15th
- Ramirez-Tochimani arrested for Domestic Battery and Criminal Mischief
- Argos Community Welcomes Four-Legged Firefighter
- Vervynckt arrested for OWI with a Prior, Operating a Vehicle with an ACE of .08 or more
- Ramirez Rangel arrested for Domestic Battery and Strangulation
- Watts arrested for Domestic Battery at Economy Inn
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.