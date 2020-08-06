PLYMOUTH - And on the third day, there were two wins.
That’s how it played out Wednesday afternoon for the Glenn High School girls golf team after the Lady Falcons defeated Bremen and the new Elkhart High in a three-way Northern Indiana Conference match at Swan Lake Resort.
Girls golf officially started Monday and both Glenn and Bremen already have two matches in after playing in Tuesday’s Plymouth Invitational.
Glenn’s Megan Kobelt followed her impressive second-place finish at the 12-team Invite by taking medalist honors, carding a 43 on the front nine of the Silver course. Teammate Jessica Yelaska was also in the 40s (48). Playing with only four players (Emma Egger is out with an injury), every score would count for the Lady Falcons and Cassidy McMahan and Katharine Klinedinst came through to bolster the winning effort.
“I wondered how we would do with just four players. It puts a little more pressure when every score counts,” said Glenn head coach Randy Schmeltz. “Most of them handled that well. (Usual No. 5 spot player) Katharine Klinedinst stepped up and gave us a usable score for the first time in her varsity career. Jessica Yelaska came through in a big way too. She was very consistent. Megan had one tough hole, but was very steady. I just think we are going to get better and better as the year goes along. I think with Emma out, it is making the other girls stronger because they have to pay attention to what they are doing. ”
Alayna Ross had the Lady Lions’ best score with a 51 and Miranda Starke was also in the 50s (56). After just two practice days and two matches, first-year head coach Jessica Klingerman likes what she sees from her squad.
