ARGOS - The Dragons hosted the Argos Invitational with LaLumiere, John Glenn, and Argos playing in a Round Robin format.
The Lady Dragons played their first game against LaLumiere taking a 7-2 win.
Glenn's Lady Falcons would hand Lalumiere their second loss of the day 5-1 in game two.
Leena Thomas scored three goals and had two assists for Glenn. Hannah Thomas scored one goal and had 3 assists and the Anna Shoue scored one goal.
Argos would return to face the John Glenn Falcons in the final game of the Invitational and struggled to keep the ball bouncing in their direction.
Glenn would capitalize early in the 15th minute when Logan Richie crossed the ball and Eli Lang put the ball in the back of the net on the way to a 2-0 win.