LAKEVILLE - It will be a Glenn and New Prairie matchup in the Glenn sectional final at Newton Park as the Cougars outhit CMA by an 8-4 final, and Glenn took the second semi-final game of the night by a 4-0 score over Tippecanoe Valley.
Glenn, New Prairie set for the sectional final
- By Rusty Nixon Sports Editor
