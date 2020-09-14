PLYMOUTH - Plymouth-Glenn has become quite a rivalry in high school girls soccer over the past couple of years and with both teams off to great starts this season, Monday’s friendly between the two sectional foes had the makings of another good battle.
With a boost from its freshmen players, the Lady Falcons held off a Lady Rockies’ second-half rally to win 3-2 in the latest installment played at the Don Kindt Soccerplex.
“It was the toughest win we’ve had,” said Glenn head coach Bobbie Milliken, whose squad has not been ranked, but should crack the top 20 now after downing 17th-ranked Plymouth to move to 6-1 on the season. “That was an exciting game; a hard-fought win.”
See the story in The Pilot News.