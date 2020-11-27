PLYMOUTH - Two teams with different scripts to start the new basketball season made their debut on Wednesday night and drew mixed reviews from the critics as Glenn took an opening night win over Plymouth 53-41.
"We were a little lax early, we haven't played a game in nine months and obviously, they haven't either," said Glenn head coach Travis Hannah. "I thought it showed on both ends of the floor for both teams."
"Offensively neither one of us were very crisp and we just found a way to hang in there," he said. "I thought they (Plymouth) did a great job of game-planning for us."
"That was a fun first half," said Plymouth coach Ryan Bales. "It wasn't fun just because of the scoreboard it was fun because our guys were playing their butts off and they were executing our defense."
