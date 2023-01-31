reid

CGA’s Reid Seddelmeyer (right) dribbles against the pressure from Glenn’s Danni Devine.

 Pilot Photo/Bev Haramia

BREMEN - Opening night of the IHSAA girls basketball sectionals began with two games at Bremen HS for Class 3A Sectional 18. In the opener, Glenn came away with the 35-27 victory over Culver Girls Academy, while in the nightcap Bremen clamped down on Rochester, 34-21.

Tags

Recommended for you