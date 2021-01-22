BOURBON - The championship pairing is set for the 56th annual TCU Bi-County boys basketball tournament and it turns out it is the same as the 55th edition.
Glenn defeated Triton, 62-46, Friday night while New Prairie downed Bremen, 46-33, to set up a rematch of last year’s finale. The title game will be played at LaVille High School’s Dale E. Cox Gymnasium tipping off at 6 p.m.
In last year’s final the Falcons came out on top by 18, but Glenn defeated their Northern Indiana Conference foe by just four points two weeks ago so tonight’s game should be highly competitive.
See the story in The Pilot News.