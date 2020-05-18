PLYMOUTH - Plymouth defensive lineman Diego Garcia made it official that he will be attending Trine University this coming season to continue his education and football careers.
Diego is the son of Ashley and Chuy Garcia and Nicole Brauneker. Diego’s academic rank in his class is 91st out of 234 students and he has a GPA of 3.06.
Diego ultimately chose Trine because of its exceptional Education and its strong football tradition. Diego will be joining fellow 2020 PHS graduate and Rockie teammate Kendall Himes at Trine this Fall.
"I really like every aspect of Trine," said Diego. "It seems a lot like here (Plymouth). Being in the locker room, meeting some of the players there just seems to be a really strong bond between them."
"They push their players hard and they've had a lot of success," he said. "I think they have a chance to be a special program. They've had a lot of success and I like that."
"I hope that I can come in and make a contribution right away," he said. "I think I can come in work hard and help push some of their guys to be even better."
Diego was also part of the wrestling program at Plymouth. He was captain and was selected as an all-conference selection on two different occasions. He was a sectional champion, received fourth place in regionals and was a semi-state qualifier.
Trine University was founded in 1884, they enroll just over 5000 students and the campus is located in Angola, IN.
Trine ended the 2018 season with its second-straight undefeated regular season (10-0) and back-to-back MIAA Championships (the fifth title overall in school history). The Thunder concluded the 2018 campaign with a 10-1 overall record and a repeat trip to the NCAA Division III Tournament.
Diego plans to major in elementary education at Trine and become a teacher.
"I've always liked setting a good example," he said. "It something that will let me keep doing that for kids."