BREMEN - Due to a resurgence in positive COVID-19 cases in the Rochester community, the Fulton County Health Department has restricted spectator capacity for the Bremen-Rochester football game for Friday.
Attendance is limited to immediate family members defined as parents, grandparents, and siblings. Unfortunately, tickets will not be offered to the public or student body.
Given the recent announcement, families of each football player and varsity cheerleader will be allowed to purchase up to five tickets from the athletic office until Friday at noon.
Tickets are $6 each and pre-sale only. No tickets will be sold at the door.
As always, masks and social distancing will be required for all spectators.
If you have any questions, please contact the Bremen Athletic office by email at tholmes@bps.k12.in.us or stfish@bps.k12.in.us