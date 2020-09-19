PLYMOUTH - It's the old "one step forward, two steps back" for Plymouth as the offense showed signs of coming alive while the defense struggled in a 39-30 loss to Mishawaka.
"It is frustrating because we are our own worst enemy," said Plymouth coach John Barron. "The only negative plays we had was when we couldn't handle the snap when it was good and Jake (Reichard) could catch it and do his thing then he did his thing."
Reichard did his thing very well indeed in a reworked Plymouth offense that saw changes not only in positions but in style. With two new running backs joining him in the backfield, the name of the game was run the football and Reichard was able to gain 167 yards, throwing for 102, with new ball carriers Colin Mills and Quentin Crawford piling up 72 yards of their own.
Story in The Pilot News