Triton drops close one to North Judson
BOURBON — Triton’s Trojans dropped a heartbreaker in their final home game of the regular season 13-6 to HNAC foe North Judson.
The Trojans held the Bluejays scoreless in the second half and scored in the third on an interception return by Quentin Amsden.
Connor Pitney threw for 79 yards, Hunter McIntyre had 42 yards on the ground and D’angelo Shumpert had two catches for 47 yards.
•NJ 13, TRITON 6
at Triton
Triton 0 0 6 0 — 6
NJ 6 7 0 0 — 13
Passing — C. Pitney 5/17, 79 2 INT, T. Hampton 1/6, 26, 2 INT.
Rushing — Triton H. McIntyre 14-42, G. Ness 1-5. C. Pitney 4-3, Q. Amsden 2-3, K. Mast 3-1. North Judson C. Allen 26-117 1 TD, E. Blount 5-7, T. Hampton 11-5.
Receiving — D. Shumpert 2-47.
Other scores:
Culver 54, Caston 26
Marian 32, Culver Academy 7