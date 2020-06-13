PLYMOUTH - Maybe someday down the road, Plymouth High School graduate and baseball standout Cam Dennie will hear his name called in the Major League Baseball draft.
Former Pilgrim agrees with MLB draft
For now, the former Pilgrim will have to be happy with being a soon-to-be former teammate of one of the top players in this year’s MLB draft.
Arizona State’s Spencer Torkelson was selected No. 1 overall by the Detroit Tigers.
Torkelson, a junior first baseman, was ranked as the No. 1 prospect by mlb.com. The Sun Devil slugger hit 54 home runs in 129 career games before the team’s spring season came to a sudden end due to the coronavirus pandemic.
During his freshman year, he broke Barry Bonds’ school record for HRs, with 25 while batting .320 and knocking in 53 runs. His sophomore year he had a .351 batting average with 23 HRs and 63 RBIs.
See full story in The Pilot News
