PLYMOUTH — There were fireworks early and then a battle in the mud as Plymouth fell to NorthWood in their final regular-season game 42-14.
Devante Garcia ran the opening kickoff back 95 yards to the house — his first of two first-quarter kickoff returns — to put the Rockies up but four plays later NorthWood was taking the ball into the end zone to tie. In total there were 28 points scored in the first five minutes of the game and 42 in the first quarter.
From there it turned from a shootout into a slugfest.
Plymouth suffered from the first quarter blues, something that has become a common theme in the season. Outside of the first quarter, the game was pretty much even.
