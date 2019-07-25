It was the final dress rehearsal before opening night at Plymouth High School as the Rockies hosted Concord, Knox, and Mishawaka Marian in the final 11 on 11 scrimmage of the off season. The Rockies will suit it up on Friday, August 23 at home against East Noble.
Saturday the Rockies will have a pulled pork sandwich fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the PHS parking lot outside of the Rockpile.
Tickets are $7 each and can be purchased from football players, coaches or at the event on Saturday. The meal includes the pulled pork sandwich, a side of sweet baby ray's bbq sauce, chips, and a bottle of water. Bring extra cash for the baked goods that will be available for cash purchase as well.