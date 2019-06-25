ARGOS — The North Central Soccer Association (NCSA) has announced the winner of the T. Edward Ummel Young Referee of the Year Award. Brooks Feldman, son of Jon and Jodi Feldman of Bremen, was selected for 2019, as the ninth winner of the award.
The NCSA, founded in 1981, serves just over 1600 youth soccer players from Argos, Bremen, Culver, Fulton County, LaVille, Plymouth, Starke County, Triton and Walkerton from pre-kindergarten up to 8th grade.
Mr. Ummel was a long-time referee trainer for the NCSA, as well as treasurer, coach and board member for Argos Youth Soccer. This award remembers his standard of excellence with the selection of a young referee who has shown skill in officiating as well as quality in character.
Brooks has been refereeing for Bremen Youth Soccer (BYS) since 2014. Beginning with calling games for grades one and two, he has progressed as the center official for junior high games, normally reserved for adults.
The last two years, he took over the responsibility of assigning referees to matches for BYS, taking the season schedule and making sure all home games were covered. In addition, the 2019 Bremen HS graduate was also a member of the high school soccer and track teams.
Brooks was honored with a plaque and a cash award.