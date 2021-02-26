ARGOS - The perfect ending didn’t materialize as Elkhart Christian Academy upset 11th-ranked Argos Friday night at Phil Weybright Gymnasium, 64-49.
With the victory, ECA and Argos share the Hoosier Plains Conference title, each with a 4-1 mark. The loss also snaps the Dragons’ eight-game winning streak to end the regular season.
“We weren’t ready to play, but give them credit,” said Argos head coach Gordon Mosson. “They didn’t do anything that surprised us. I warned (our team) about their quickness, just the speed of their team. We flat-out were lethargic on defense.”
