LaVille’s Leyton Czarnecki looks to make a pass as he flies out of bounds.

 Photo by Rudy Marquez
BREMEN - Coming off a road loss in its last outing, Bremen was hopeful for a better result Tuesday night at home. Mission accomplished.
Behind a fast start and almost as good of an ending, the Lions defeated LaVille, 46-33, at the Lions Den Tuesday night in the 90th meeting all-time with the Lancers.
The Lions scored the first 11 points of the game while LaVille, playing for the first time all season after multiple delays due to COVID, missed its first 10 field goals.
“Our start, we did some things right, but mainly I think it was because they had so much rust to knock off,” admitted Bremen head coach Matt Miller of the fast start.
To the Lancers’ credit though, they scored the final eight points of the first period and the first six of the second to get back into the game and held a 14-11 lead.
“Hats off to them for the way they battled through it,” continued Miller, “but we knew they would.”
 
