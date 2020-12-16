Fast start, big finish lead to Lions win
BREMEN - Coming off a road loss in its last outing, Bremen was hopeful for a better result Tuesday night at home. Mission accomplished.
Behind a fast start and almost as good of an ending, the Lions defeated LaVille, 46-33, at the Lions Den Tuesday night in the 90th meeting all-time with the Lancers.
The Lions scored the first 11 points of the game while LaVille, playing for the first time all season after multiple delays due to COVID, missed its first 10 field goals.
“Our start, we did some things right, but mainly I think it was because they had so much rust to knock off,” admitted Bremen head coach Matt Miller of the fast start.
To the Lancers’ credit though, they scored the final eight points of the first period and the first six of the second to get back into the game and held a 14-11 lead.
“Hats off to them for the way they battled through it,” continued Miller, “but we knew they would.”
See the story in The Pilot News.
Latest News
- Fast start, big finish lead to Lions win
- IDH announces additional 6,283 COVID-19 cases, 125 deaths
- IDH announces additional 4,347 COVID-19 cases, 129 deaths
- Federal Unemployment Insurance Programs Set to Expire on Dec. 26
- Holiday Classic pairings set
- First doses of COVID-19 vaccine arrive in Indiana
- IDH announces additional 5,050 COVID cases, 35 deaths
- Plymouth COVID cancellations
Most Popular
Articles
- MC Undercover Narcotics Investigation Team arrests 34
- SJHS to acquire Plymouth fitness center and medical group
- Plymouth sports family says goodbye to its voice
- Plymouth COVID cancellations
- Regional center opens to offer antibody infusion therapy for COVID patients
- Local emergency crews respond to fatal accident on SR 39
- Walmart receives verbal warning
- First doses of COVID-19 vaccine arrive in Indiana
- Federal Unemployment Insurance Programs Set to Expire on Dec. 26
- Marian pressure overwhelms Pilgrims
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Community Calendar
Upcoming Events
-
Dec 16CST
-
Dec 16CST
-
Dec 16
-
Dec 16
-
Dec 17
-
Dec 17
-
Dec 17
-
Dec 18
-
Dec 18
-
Dec 18