SOUTH BEND - Somebody’s streak was coming to an end.
Going into Friday night’s Northern Indiana Conference boys basketball game between Glenn and South Bend Washington, the two teams had combined to win their last nine games and 10 of 11 total during the young season.
Despite playing without one starter and almost a quarter without another, it was the Class 3A No. 9 Falcons that kept their impressive early season success going after defeating the Panthers, 54-47, at the Great Western Forum.
