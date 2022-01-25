WALKERTON - Just when it seemed like things couldn’t get any better for the Glenn High School boys basketball team, they did.
Led by another impressive defensive effort in front of a raucous, standing-room only home crowd, the second-ranked Falcons defeated third-ranked Mishawaka Marian, 49-44, in a Northern Indiana Conference heavyweight battle between two of the top Class 3A teams in the state Tuesday.
With the win - its 16th straight to extend the school record for best start in history - Glenn remains undefeated for the season and sits alone at the top of the NIC standings.
“What a great night for our kids,” said Glenn head coach Travis Hannah. “I’m just glad our kids got to experience something like this because not a lot of people get to experience that kind of atmosphere and play that level of competition. This is one of the biggest wins I’ve been a part of here. Marian has always been a thorn in our side.”
