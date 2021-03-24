It may be spring break for John Glenn High School students this week, but the baseball team is preparing for its fast-approaching first game. The Falcons will scrimmage this Saturday (at South Bend Clay), then play for keeps next Wednesday at Tippecanoe Valley. Here is a preview of this year’s squad.
Due to graduation losses, Glenn has just two senior lettermen returning - Anthony Kaser (CF, .295, 11 runs, 16 RBI) and Kasten Lang (P/2B, 3-0, 1.29 ERA ,17 IP, 19 Ks).
“We are very young, but talented,” said head coach John Nadolny, who is assisted by Brad Laskowski. Adam Dunlap is the head JV coach and he will be assisted by Ryan Stout. “The season will tell the story on how we mature and gel as a club.”
