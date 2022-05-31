WHEATFIELD - Who doesn’t like a do-over?
The Glenn HS baseball team took advantage of one by winning the Class 3A Sectional 18 championship, 9-1, over Hanover Central at Kankakee Valley HS Monday. The victory came almost a year to the day after losing in the final on the same field to the same opponent when HC was ranked No. 1, but the seventh-ranked Falcons won the rematch over the No. 14 Wildcats in impressive fashion.
Colin Stephens, backed by superb defense, pitched a complete-game six-hitter with five strikeout and no walks. The offense was led by Nathan Marshman (three hits, two RBIs), but production came from everywhere with seven different players getting at least one hit and six knocked in at least one run.
