Glenn team
LAKEVILLE - Two weeks ago the John Glenn High School boys basketball team defeated Triton and New Prairie on consecutive nights in two hard-fought games. The Falcons did so again this past weekend, but in a much more convincing fashion, and as part of the 56th annual TCU Bi-County Tournament. 
And with Saturday night’s 47-37 championship game win over New Prairie, the Falcons took home the prestigious tourney title for the third straight year at Dale E. Cox Gymnasium.
 
See the story in The Pilot News.

