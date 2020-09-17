WALKERTON - You can forgive head coach Austin Foust and his Glenn Falcons if they are flying a little higher these days. A come from behind win over Jimtown a week ago puts them at 3-1 on the new season.
"It's been since 1990 that our program has beaten Jimtown," said Foust. "To put that in perspective, I was not even alive at that time. It's a huge win for our program, a huge win for our community and our kids."
Glenn also won their first two games of the season, an accomplishment that also hadn't been accomplished in a long time. The distraction of being the talk of school and of the community took it's toll in a big loss to St. Joe.
"I think that is a distraction," said Foust. "From where we've been and where we want to get we are still trying to figure out things along the way, learning how to have success and what that entails. We maybe listened to it a little too much and kind of relaxed a little against St. Joe and the effort level wasn't there."
