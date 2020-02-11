WALKERTON - Two teams with opposite levels of success this season met on the basketball court of TCU Gym Tuesday night for a cross-conference tussle.
Try as they might, Concord was unable to slow down the Glenn offense for very long and the Falcons took the 59-38 victory over the Minutemen in front of a small, but enthusiastic midweek home crowd.
“Our guys know Concord has struggled,” said Glenn head coach Travis Hannah. “We didn’t have a big crowd, the bands not here, so kind of hard to get going sometimes in that environment, but I thought all our guys were solid. I thought, for the most part, we did what we were supposed to do.”
Carter Yung led three Glenn players in double figures as the Falcons broke the game open in the second and third quarters with good ball movement, sharp shooting, and easy transition buckets. Yung finished with 13 points, followed by Brycen Hannah (nine rebounds, 6-7 FTs) and Khori Barker (eight boards) with a dozen each.
Concord, from the Northern Lakes Conference, was very methodical on offense and had a revolving door substitution pattern, trying to control the pace and staying close to the Falcons. Through one-quarter of play, the plan was semi-successful as Glenn led by just four and both Robby Porter and Silas Kaser had two fouls.
“We wanted to pressure them, but we wanted to be smart about it and not get into foul trouble or send them to the foul line and we did the exact opposite,” Hannah said of the early going. “We had two starters on the bench, but we have to play through that and we did.”
Two 3s by Barker, one by Yung and a three-point play by Hannah were part of a 14-1 blitz to start the second quarter and things changed quickly.
The lead was 12 at halftime, then a 17-7 third frame, with Porter and Barker combining for 11 of those points, pushed it to 22 heading to the final quarter. Porter had three straight assists in the fourth period as the lead reached its biggest gap, 57-31, and never got below 20.
“We shot the ball really well,” added Hannah. “Our decision-making was very good. It seems like when we need a shot, Khori’s the guy to knock it down. He finds his offense through what we’re running. Rob Porter sat most of the first half, but his play has been very consistent all year. Carter does what he does. He shot the ball better than what he has from the perimeter, but he still took his opportunities to the basket. Brycen is going to get a lot of opportunities (at the foul line) because of the position he plays. He’s drawn over 100 fouls on him, about five a game.”
Glenn returns to Northern Indiana Conference play Friday when it hosts Class 3A No. 9 South Bend Saint Joseph for its Senior Night.
GLENN 59, CONCORD 38
At Walkerton
GLENN: Silas Kaser 2 0-0 4, Robby Porter 3 0-1 7, Carter Yung 5 0-0 13, Brycen Hannah 3 6-7 12, Joe Delinski 2 0-0 4, Jack Porter 1 0-0 3, Jake Taylor 0 0-0 0, Khori Barker 5 0-0 12, Jake Frankiewicz 2 0-0 4, Vinny Flaharty 0 0-0 0, Blake Malstaff 0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 23 6-8 59.
CONCORD: Jack D’Arcy 3 1-2 8, Paxton Starnett 1 0-0 3, Amarion Moore 0 0-0 0, Andres Dixon 2 0-0 4, Gavin Smith 3 0-0 8, Griffin Swartout 1 3-4 5, Zaven Koltookian 3 2-4 8, Payton Fish 1 0-2 2. TOTALS: 14 6-12 38.
Score by quarters
Concord 11 19 26 38
Glenn 15 31 48 59
3-pointers: Glenn 7 (Yung 3, Barker 2, R. Porter, J. Porter), Concord 4 (Smith 2, D’Arcy, Starnett). Fouls (fouled out): Glenn 11 (none), Concord 11 (none).
Records: Glenn 14-5, Concord 1-14
JV score: Glenn 43, Concord 26