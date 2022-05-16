WALKERTON - Second place for high school baseball in the rugged Northern Indiana Conference was on the line Monday as Class 3A No. 9 Glenn hosted Mishawaka Marian.
Led by solid pitching from Colin Stephens, good defense and an opportunistic offense, it was the Falcons coming away with the 5-2 victory over the Knights. Glenn had previously locked up the South Division and now has guaranteed at least a second-place tie with South Bend Saint Joseph, who has one NIC game still to play.
See the story in The Pilot News.