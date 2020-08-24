WALKERTON — With an experienced team and two games already under its belt, Glenn’s boys soccer team was clearly the better team on hot and steamy Hiler Field Monday afternoon.
With three players scoring two goals each and a defense as stifling as the humidity, the Falcons came away with an 8-0 win over Culver.
“We have good senior leadership and combined with the maturity of the other returning players, it showed today,” said Glenn head coach Keith Meola, whose team has had three games canceled but moves to 2-1 now overall. “We started off slow, not very effective, but the second half we played a lot better.”
