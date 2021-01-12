BREMEN - Maybe it was being down two players, including a starter, or the emotional drain of last week’s two conference wins finally catching up to them, or maybe it was just catching an opponent on a hot night while using a junk defense. It could have been all of the above, but what it amounted to was the Bremen High School boys basketball team taking a 59-41 non-conference loss to Elkhart Christian Academy Tuesday night at the Lions’ Den to snap a three-game winning streak.
With Bremen starting point guard Trevor Devine not in the lineup due to injury, ECA went to a defense that is not used much. In fact, they had not ever used it.
“I was thinking about using it, then I found out that (Devine) was out so that made me think a little more strongly about it,” said ECA head coach Chad Hibbard about the diamond-and-two his team employed where they defended standouts Carson Miller and Tony Hardin man-to-man while the other three Eagles played zone.
See the story in the Pilot News.