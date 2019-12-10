NEW CASTLE – Plymouth High School graduate and current LaVille High School head basketball coach Michael Edison was one of eighteen former players named to the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame’s 2020 Silver Anniversary Team, based on outstanding accomplishments as a senior basketball player 25 years ago.
The team includes 12 members named to the 1995 Indiana All-Star squad. Six other all-state players are included to recognize the top of Indiana’s high school class of 1995.
Joining Edison are:
Kent Ayer - South Spencer
Brad Bixler - Jeffersonville
Keion Brooks - Fort Wayne North
Duany Duany - Bloomington North
Alan Eldridge - Fort Wayne Wayne
Damon Frierson - Ben Davis
Chuck Gilbert - Cathedral
Kyle Huckeby - New Castle
Courtney James - Ben Davis
T.J. Lux - Merrillville
Jack Owens- Indianapolis Washington
James Patterson - Ben Davis
Chad Peckinpaugh - McCutcheon
Mike Renfro - Beech Grove
Eric Riggs - Brownsburg
Brad Stevens - Zionsville
Marcus Wilson - South Bend Riley