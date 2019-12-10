Edison
NEW CASTLE – Plymouth High School graduate and current LaVille High School head basketball coach Michael Edison was one of eighteen former players named to the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame’s 2020 Silver Anniversary Team, based on outstanding accomplishments as a senior basketball player 25 years ago.

The team includes 12 members named to the 1995 Indiana All-Star squad. Six other all-state players are included to recognize the top of Indiana’s high school class of 1995.

Joining Edison are:

Kent Ayer - South Spencer

Brad Bixler - Jeffersonville

Keion Brooks - Fort Wayne North

Duany Duany - Bloomington North

Alan Eldridge - Fort Wayne Wayne

Damon Frierson - Ben Davis

Chuck Gilbert - Cathedral

Kyle Huckeby - New Castle

Courtney James - Ben Davis

T.J. Lux - Merrillville

Jack Owens- Indianapolis Washington

James Patterson - Ben Davis

Chad Peckinpaugh - McCutcheon

Mike Renfro - Beech Grove

Eric Riggs - Brownsburg

Brad Stevens - Zionsville

Marcus Wilson - South Bend Riley

