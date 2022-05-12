PLYMOUTH — Any way you look at it, it was far from a work of art but New Prairie will at least be content with a win over Plymouth 13-4 in a non-conference game at Bill Nixon Field.
It was exactly what you might expect from two teams fighting for their respective conference titles in a mid-week game when each has played a lot of games in a short span of time.
Pitching was far from sharp with 289 pitches being thrown in the two-and-a-half-hour game and only 150 of those for strikes. New Prairie pitchers walked nine and hit two Plymouth batters. Pilgrim pitchers walked six and hit two.
