CULVER - It's been a long time since Plymouth and the Culver Academy have squared off in football action but Friday the two will match up for a chance at a sectional title.
"The last time we played Plymouth was over 20 years ago when Tom Condon was the head coach so it's been a while," said CMA head coach Andy Dorrel. "We are really looking forward to the opportunity for these teams to square off."
The Eagles and Rockies took similar routes to Friday's game. All the experts had New Prairie and Kankakee Valley fighting for the championship of sectional 18 but Plymouth took care of New Prairie and the Eagles crunched KV to set up Friday's game.
