LOGANSPORT - A quick start for Logansport ended the run of Culver Academy's Eagles as they fell in sectional final action by a final of 22-14.
Behind 14-0 early the Eagles made up most of the ground in the second half but a couple of unfortunate breaks went Logansport's way in the final minutes.
"That's the game of football isn't it?" said CMA coach Andy Dorrel. "You have young men put their heart and soul out there. We got tripped up a little on the option play where we thought we were going to get a first down, and a kid hustling and fighting just missed a punt."
"There are a lot of plays in a football game that determines the outcome unfortunately it's the ones at the end that are the ones that stand out."
See the story in The Pilot News.