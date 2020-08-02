E&B
A few raindrops did not dampen the celebration of the E&B Paving baseball team after winning the Plymouth Pony League championship.
Pictured are (front row, left to right): Tyler Palmer, Aiden Ruiz, Colton Sellers, Bennett Christy, Noah Sullivan, Ryan Tremaine
(Back row): Coach Sullivan, Brady Master, Andy Young, Jaiden Klingerman, Jack Yadon, Dominic Smith, Noble Bockman, Boston Berkeypile, Paul Johnson, Coach Yadon
Not pictured: Coach Christy

