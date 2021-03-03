CULVER — LaCrosse's Tigers were able to hang around for 16 minutes but Argos doubled down on the defense in the third quarter and took a commanding 61-40 opening night win at the Culver sectional.
"They executed well on offense," said Dragon head coach Gordon Mosson. "We didn’t play really well on defense, the effort just wasn’t there consistently."
"You have to give them credit," he said. "(Ben) Garwood is a good player and the point guard (Kyle) Gorski and I think (Carter Burkholder) must have had a career night, we sure didn’t guard him very well."
Both Garwood (14 pts.) and Burkholder (13 pts.) ended the night in double figures scoring but Garwood had just five and Burkholder six in the second half as the Dragons turned up the heat.
