ARGOS - After 102 meetings you would think that a rivalry might cool a bit.
Thursday night only the weather was cool as Argos and No. 6 ranked (2A) Culver Academy met up in soccer action at Eugene Snyder Field and it took overtime and two sets of penalty kicks but Argos finally came out on top 6-5.
Both teams came out on the attack in a very physical contest and when regulation ended it was tied at two. Two seven-minute overtime periods got no closer to a decision and it was still tied after the first round of five penalty kicks.
Finally, Jake Stults of Argos was able to sneak a shot past a diving CMA goalie John Quigg, and Kurt Robinson was able to make an outstanding save on a shot by the Eagles Patricio Quintanilla Giordano to give the Dragons the victory.
