ARGOS — What started as just another day at the office turned into high drama as it took some last-second heroics to push #12 (1A) Argos to a 60-55 win in overtime.
"I could write a book on how to lose a 14 point lead in under eight minutes," said Argos head coach Gordon Mosson. "The kids hung in there that was the key."
It took two clutch free throws from Argos' Jake Stults with just 0.3 seconds on the clock to send the game into an extra frame. With time expiring the Argos junior grabbed a rebound and was in the process of putting it back when he was fouled.
