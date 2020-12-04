ARGOS - It took 21 years but the Argos Dragons were able to come away with back-to-back wins over Plymouth, taking a 53-41 win at home.
It was 1999 when the two teams matched up last, on the same floor with the Dragons grabbing a last-second win, and Friday night's contest was a similar kind of game.
Plymouth came out and dialed up the full-court pressure pushing out to an 11-3 lead by the end of the first quarter.
The Dragons didn't go away weathering the early storm and taking advantage of the absence of Plymouth's Easton Strain with early foul trouble. By halftime, the Dragons were within three.
"Right before we came out for warm-up I told the guys that the game isn't won in the first three or four minutes," said Argos coach Gordon Mosson. "We didn't panic. We just stayed the course and I emphasized to them that sometimes you have to win ugly and you do that by getting to loose balls, rebounds, and defensive stops and making free throws, which we didn't, but we did enough of the other things to win."
