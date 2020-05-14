ARGOS - Argos soccer standout Chino Roque has made a commitment to continue his academic and soccer pursuits at Trine University.
Roque finished his Argos career with 65 goals and 32 assists and played a huge role in helping the Dragons win the state championship for the first time in 41 years.
"On my first visit it just felt like home," said Roque of Trine. "I love the campus, everything is new. The coach and staff just made me and my family feel welcome on that first visit."
A big part of an Argos soccer senior class that had a lot of success during their years, Roque knows he will have his work cut out for him in college.
"The college game is completely different than in high school," he said. "They (Trine) are very good and they have a chance to be a great team."
"I'm probably going to spend a couple of years paying my dues," he said. "They have a lot of good players who have been there awhile. I just want to work hard and learn what I can from them."
Roque would become the 60th player in program history to go on and play at the collegiate level.
"I want to play center," he said, the same position he had for the Dragons. "They've got a lot of good ones there, it's a lot of competition but I love competition. It makes me better. My freshman year I'd just like to play in a few games and make the first team."
Chino will study exercise science at Trine.
"They have a good program and I'd like to get into physical therapy," he said.