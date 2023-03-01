BOURBON - For the second time this season, the boys basketball teams from Argos and Triton battled to the final seconds. And for the second time, it was the Dragons coming away with the win, this time 50-49 during Class 1A Sectional 50 action at the Trojan Trench Wednesday.
Dragons hold off Trojans, move into semis
- By Ron Haramia Sports Writer
