PLYMOUTH - What a difference 48 hours can make as Plymouth's Pilgrims opened the home portion of their season with a close loss to Argos 52-50.
The Pilgrims were a different team from earlier in the week giving the talented Dragons a run for their money in a game that went down to the final 10 seconds.
"Every single kid out there for both teams left it all out there," said Plymouth head coach Joel Grindle. "Argos has a really good team and it was a heckuva game. The crowd was amazing for both teams."
