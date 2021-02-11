CULVER - The second of possibly three meetings this season in high school boys basketball between rivals Argos and Culver took place Thursday night. The first contest was in the Bi-County Tournament, the third would be in sectionals.
This one was the 48th annual Bell Game and for the fifth straight year, the Dragons claimed the traveling trophy with the 42-32 win over the Cavaliers.
The atmosphere inside John R. Nelson Gymnasium was fantastic - and so 2019 - complete with well-attended student sections from each school (remember those?) and a pep band, something not lost on the participants.
“It was fun to see and fun to be a part of, but it was definitely different that’s for sure,” said Argos head coach Gordon Mosson, who has seen plenty of games in his 32 years on the sideline. “It was nice to have the student body here. That helped us.”
