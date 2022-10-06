ARGOS — It has been an uncharacteristically rough year for Argos soccer, but don't tell them that as they sent a statement with a 7-0 win over Winamac in semi-final soccer action at Eugene Snyder Field.
Dragon energy carries the day in win over Winamac
- By Rusty Nixon Sports Editor
-
-
- Comments
Latest News
- Late goals put Argos, LV into sectional final
- Generous donation provides children’s movie tickets at The REES
- Dragon energy carries the day in win over Winamac
- Dragons, Lions headed for sectional match up
- Rockies season ends in sectional opener
- Turnovers key in LaVille win over Glenn
- Cavaliers win big on Homecoming
- Singles lead Bremen to a four-peat in boys tennis
Most Popular
Articles
- Generous donation provides children’s movie tickets at The REES
- $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Plymouth
- Two Former Starke County Detectives Indicted by Grand Jury
- Cavaliers win big on Homecoming
- Rockies season ends in sectional opener
- Singles lead Bremen to a four-peat in boys tennis
- Turnovers key in LaVille win over Glenn
- Jordan: State awards over $237k to increase safety in Marshall County schools
- JGSC superintendent alerts parents of attempted grabbing
- Pioneer tops Triton in HNAC headliner
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.