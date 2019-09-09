BOURBON - Led by two close wins in doubles, Glenn defeated Triton Monday, 4-1, in a high school boys tennis match that was much closer than the score would indicate.
The win moves the up-and-coming Falcon program to 5-1 overall, following an impressive second place showing at the New Prairie Invitational over the weekend.
“It was a good win,” said Glenn head coach Gavin McNeeley. “Close matches. It was a dogfight, it seemed like, on every single court.”
Joe Delinski got the Falcons on the board first, with a convincing straight-set win at #3 singles, then Anthony Kaser secured the second point at #1, winning three straight games to turn a narrow 3-2 second-set lead into a 6-2 victory following a 6-3 first set.
“Joe has come a long way,” McNeeley said. “He won the NP Invite. He has a lot of confidence right now. He played doubles last year, but I think he is falling in love with singles.
“Anthony is one of our leaders. He’s come a long way since freshman year. He has some deep ground strokes and has improved a lot.”
By keeping the ball in play and forcing his opponent to hit the extra shot, Triton’s Connor Large cut the lead in half with a win at #2 singles, at one point winning six straight games.
“Connor has been a consistent player all year,” said Triton head coach Al Peckham. “He battles well. He really gets his opponent mentally tired because he gets it back and makes them work. He has a knack for hitting the right shot at the right time.”
The two doubles spots were very competitive. At #1, Glenn’s Colin Stephens and Matt Moore jumped out to a 5-1 first-set lead, but Triton’s Jared Bules and Tyler Heckaman won three straight before succumbing 6-4. The Falcon duo kept a one game lead throughout the second set, and closed with another 6-4 outcome.
“That was a good match,” said McNeeley. “Both sets were tight. They made it close that first set. The second set are guys hung tough. Give Triton credit. They are a solid team. It was an awesome match all around. They gave us more than a few good points.”
“We always seem to start slow there,” Peckham said of his top doubles pair. “They came back though, then had that game with about 15 deuces. If they could have gotten that game, it’s a different story in that set. It was close.”
Number two doubles was even closer. Triton’s Cole McKinney and Chandler Westafer took the first set, 6-4, but Glenn’s Francesco Lizzi and Noah Drebelbeis won three straight at the end of the second set to win, 6-2, forcing a third-set super tiebreaker. In the tiebreak, the lead was never more than one point through 7-all. The Falcon duo then won two straight points, lost the next, then closed for the 10-8 victory.
“That’s a freshman (Drebelbeis) and sophomore (Lizzi),” concluded McNeeley of the young pairing. “They’re getting there.
“It’s a great group of kids. I appreciate their attitudes in practice and they want to work hard. ”
Both teams are back in action today. Triton will be on its home court against Tippecanoe Valley, while Glenn is at Jimtown.
• GLENN 4, TRITON 1
At Bourbon
#1 singles: Anthony Kaser (G) def. John Gardner (T) 6-3, 6-2
#2 singles: Connor Large (T) def. Brandon Goble (G) 6-4, 6-1
#3 singles: Joe Delinski (G) def. Gavin Greer (T) 6-2, 6-1
#1 doubles: Colin Stephens/Matthew Moore (G) def. Jared Bules/Tyler Heckaman (T) 6-4, 6-4
#2 doubles: Francesco Lizzi/Noah Dreibelbeis (G) def. Cole McKinney/Chandler Westafer (T) 4-6, 6-2, 10-8
Records: Triton 4-6, Glenn 5-1