PLYMOUTH - While the national sports world grapples with the challenges of COVID-19, one of the first venues to open for the new season continues to race steadily ahead.
Plymouth Speedway was one of the first race tracks in the country to get the pits open and start racing and it's been full steam ahead ever since.
"It's been going great so far," said Irish Saunders. "The vast majority of the racing family, the race teams, the fans, the families, have all abided by the requirements laid out by Governor Holcomb and Dr. Holm and it's just because they don't want to lose something that is important to them."
The track has some big events coming up in the next month starting this weekend with a two-night event. Saturday night the NRA 360 sprint cars followed on Sunday by the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars.
