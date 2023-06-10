Plymouth’s #1 doubles team of Taylor Delp and Ellie Jones travelled to Park Tudor HS in Indianapolis on Friday, June 9, to compete in the IHSAA Girls Tennis State Finals. It was the second consecutive trip to the finals for the Plymouth duo, and much like last year they lost a hard fought two set match that could have easily gone to three sets.
Delp, Jones ousted in state finals
- By Rudy Marquez Correspondent
