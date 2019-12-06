CULVER - John R. Nelson Gymnasium was a busy place Friday night as Culver Community High School hosted a girls/boys varsity basketball doubleheader with Lakeland Christian Academy.
The CCHS teams ended with a split as the Lady Cavaliers came away with a convincing 56-43 win, while the boys squad lost a heartbreaker in double overtime, 42-39.
Lady Cavaliers 56, Lady Cougars 43
Led by the inside play of Lily Hayes, the Lady Cavs got off to a hot start and won going away. Hayes scored six of her game-high 16 points in the first quarter and Culver took a nine-point lead into the intermission. Hayes scored eight more - including a buzzer beater - during a 15-6 third quarter for the home team and the score was 44-26 heading into the final period.
Baleigh Binkley’s fourth-quarter three-pointer pushed the lead to its highest point (20), then with mostly reserves in to finish, the final gap ended at 13.
Kenzie Binkley had a strong floor game and finished with 10 points. Madison Shedrow, who is playing through what is most likely a torn meniscus in her knee, was a spark off the bench and finished with nine points. Eleven players saw playing time and nine found the scoring column.
“It’s nice to get our bench some experience in a varsity game and we are going to have to have that,” said Culver girls basketball head coach Tammy Shedrow. “We’re trying to get Madi back on the floor more. Overall it was nice to see so many players score. I wanted post play tonight. It’s time for our post players to step up and hit some shots. Lily did a great job doing that. I was pleased with her effort. That’s what we want every night from Kenzie. She has done a lot for our team with her leadership. Our girls always play with heart and desire.”
Cougars 42, Cavaliers 39
In the nightcap, Culver was down 33-30 with 5.2 seconds to play in regulation when Owen Clingler hit a clutch 3 at the buzzer to send the game to the first overtime session. The Cavs led 36-33 with 2:27 left in the first OT, but LCA hit 5-of-6 free throws from there to match Culver’s only bucket - a short jumper from Auston Zehner - and missed a shot in the waning seconds to send it to a second OT.
Neither team scored for the the first 3:20 of the final session, then LCA’s Brayden Lane nailed a trey for what turned out to be the winning points. The Cavs managed only a single free throw by Donavan Ziaja in the last four minutes, but LCA’s Seth Martin matched it. A desperation 3 at the buzzer by Culver was off the mark. LCA finished with a 21-7 edge from the charity stripe. The freshman Martin was 7-of-8 in the fourth quarter alone, 5-of-6 in the first OT and 16 of his game-high 22 points came from the line (16-of-19).
Jalen King had a great night off the bench for the Cavs, finishing with 12 points. Ziaja added 10 and Owen Valiquet seven before fouling out.
The Culver boys will travel to North Miami on Tuesday, while the Lady Cavs do not play again until next Saturday, Dec. 14, at Knox.
• CULVER 56, LAKELAND CHRISTIAN 43 (girls)
At Culver
LAKELAND CHRISTIAN: Jessi Calizo 4 7-9 16, Tori Calizo 6 3-5 15, Jordan Gross 0 3-4 3, Alexis Miller 0 0-2 0, Natalie Norris2 0-0 5, Finley Hobbs 1 2-2 4, Cara McCrum 0 0-0 0, Liv Miller 0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 13 15-21 43.
CULVER: Kenzie Binkley 4 1-2 10, Cerenna Eakright 2 0-0 4, Madison Shedrow 4 1-1 9, Lily Hayes 8 0-0 16, Alex Temme 3 0-0 6, Sarah Walters 1 2-2 4, Baleigh Binkley 1 0-4 3, Luci Overmyer 0 0-0 0, Lizzi Pugh 0 0-0 0, Alina Pizur 0 2-4 2, Kaylee Hamilton 1 0-1 2. TOTALS: 24 6-14 56.
Score by quarters
LCA 8 20 26 43
Culver 12 29 44 56
3-pointers: Culver 2 (K. Binkley, B. Binkley), Lakeland Christian 2 (J. Calizo, Norris). Fouls (fouled out): Culver 17 (none), Lakeland Christian 14 (none)
Records: Culver 5-6, Lakeland Christian Academy 2-7
• CULVER LAKELAND CHRISTIAN (boys)
At Culver
LAKELAND CHRISTIAN: Brayden Lane 1 3-5 6, Landon Paris 0 2-2 2, Cameron Shepherd 4 0-1 8, Silas Gagnon 2 0-0 4, Matthew Helton 0 0-0 0, Peter Koller 0 0-0 0, Seth Martin 3 16-19 22. TOTALS: 10 21-27 42.
CULVER: Owen Valiquet 2 2-4 7, Donavan Ziaja 3 4-6-10, Hunter Manns 1 1-3 3, Owen Clingler 1 0-0 3, Richard DaSilva 0 0-0 0, Braxton Conley 1 0-1 2, Jalen King 6 0-4 12, Richard DaSilva 0 0-0 0, Auston Zehner 1 0-0 2. TOTALS: 15 7-18 39.
Score by quarters
LCA 5 7 20 33 38 42
Culver 0 8 20 33 38 39
3-pointers: Culver 2 (Valiquet, Clingler), Lakeland Christian 1 (Lane). Fouls (fouled out): Culver 23 (Manns, Valiquet), Lakeland Christian 13 (none)
Records: Culver 1-2, Lakeland Christian Academy 1-2