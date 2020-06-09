rogers
CULVER - One of the negative effects of the coronavirus pandemic was changing the way high school graduations took place. For a school like Culver Academy with its rich traditions, that was a big change.
Even so, the accomplishments - academic and otherwise - made by the Academy students were still as impressive as ever.
The Academies recently held a virtual convocation to recognize and celebrate its top students. One of those selected was Dana Rodgers, who was named as a co-winner of the 2020 Sportswoman of the Year, the highest athletic award at the Academies.
“I was shocked when I found out I was one of the winners,” said Rodgers, a product of Culver Community Schools who moved on to the Academy for grades 9-12. “Once I got injured last summer (torn ACL), I thought I was out of the running completely. This award has been something I have been looking at since my freshman year. I do not remember who got it then, but after I heard what the award stood for and how much work needs to be put in to receive this award, I knew for a fact that I wanted to work as hard as I could to get it my senior year. I vividly remember talking to my dad once I heard the news of my injury and asking him what I can do in order to stay in the running for this award and he just told me to keep working like I have been since I first fell in love with sports. Hearing my name called for the award was a complete surprise. This award means so much to me.”
Rodgers earned 12 varsity letters in four different sports over the course of her prep career: soccer (4 yrs.), basketball (4 yrs.), lacrosse (3 yrs.) and track & field (1 yr.). 

