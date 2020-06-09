Culver’s Rodgers receives top award
CULVER - One of the negative effects of the coronavirus pandemic was changing the way high school graduations took place. For a school like Culver Academy with its rich traditions, that was a big change.
Even so, the accomplishments - academic and otherwise - made by the Academy students were still as impressive as ever.
The Academies recently held a virtual convocation to recognize and celebrate its top students. One of those selected was Dana Rodgers, who was named as a co-winner of the 2020 Sportswoman of the Year, the highest athletic award at the Academies.
“I was shocked when I found out I was one of the winners,” said Rodgers, a product of Culver Community Schools who moved on to the Academy for grades 9-12. “Once I got injured last summer (torn ACL), I thought I was out of the running completely. This award has been something I have been looking at since my freshman year. I do not remember who got it then, but after I heard what the award stood for and how much work needs to be put in to receive this award, I knew for a fact that I wanted to work as hard as I could to get it my senior year. I vividly remember talking to my dad once I heard the news of my injury and asking him what I can do in order to stay in the running for this award and he just told me to keep working like I have been since I first fell in love with sports. Hearing my name called for the award was a complete surprise. This award means so much to me.”
Rodgers earned 12 varsity letters in four different sports over the course of her prep career: soccer (4 yrs.), basketball (4 yrs.), lacrosse (3 yrs.) and track & field (1 yr.).
Tags
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Culver’s Rodgers receives top award
- ISDH announces additional 430 COVID cases and 23 deaths
- COVID-19 Response Program Phase 2 is now open
- Shearer selected to Hall
- ISBA recognizes recipients of 2019 Exemplary Governance Awards
- ISDH announces 244 additional COVID cases and 14 deaths
- ISDH announces 417 additional COVID cases and 11 deaths
- Indiana launches state-wide campaign to help Hoosiers recover
Most Popular
Articles
- Missing Bass Lake man discovered Friday morning
- IDNR Conservation Officers search Bass Lake for missing man
- Fatal Porter Co. Crash claims life of Knox road-side construction worker
- Plymouth coach shares heartfelt letter to team
- Gov. Holcomb Makes Appointments to Various Boards and Commissions
- PHS puts workout plans in place
- ISBA recognizes recipients of 2019 Exemplary Governance Awards
- Indiana launches state-wide campaign to help Hoosiers recover
- Next Level Connections Broadband requests total nearly $100M
- Preliminary results from 2020 Starke County Primary Election
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Community Calendar
Upcoming Events
-
Jun 10
-
Jun 10
-
Jun 10
-
Jun 11
-
Jun 11
-
Jun 11
-
Jun 11
-
Jun 11
-
Jun 12
-
Jun 12