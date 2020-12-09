CULVER - Culver Community Schools will put a hold on all athletics grades 7 - 12 until Dec. 19. That will include practices and contests.
The Culver AD's office will reschedule HNAC games missed first, and will try to reschedule as many others that allow.
Varsity boys basketball contests include: Dec. 11 vs. Covenant Christian, a boys and girls doubleheader with Knox Dec. 12, Winamac on Dec. 15, and Tippecanoe Valley Dec. 22.
Girls varsity basketball: vs. Winamac Dec. 15, North Judson on Dec. 17, and South Bend Career Academy on Dec. 18.
Wrestling: vs. LaVille Dec. 9, West Central Dec. 12, Caston Dec. 15, Rochester Dec. 19.